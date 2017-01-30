Texas Mosque Burns Down, Donations Exceed 500K in Just 24 Hours Uplift

Regular attendees of this Texas mosque were grieving for only a short period of time before their faith in humanity was restored.

In addition to the financial contributions, several commenters said that even though they didn’t have money to donate, they would be happy to volunteer their carpentry and construction skills.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, however the Victoria police and fire departments are currently investigating the incident alongside the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we’ve received. The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the financial contributions are examples of the true American Spirit,” wrote Shahid Hashmi, president of the Islamic Center. “We’re so very much thankful and appreciative of everyone’s thoughtfulness.

