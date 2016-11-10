Waitress Was Given $3K Tip If She Followed 3 Requests Uplift

A down-on-her-luck New York waitress was shocked last week when she was given a $3,000 tip on a $43.50 bill.

The gift, however, did not come without conditions.

On the back of the receipt were three stipulations written by the anonymous philanthropist.

The diner said that ReesSpechtLife was a pay-it-forward blog that was started by Ray Specht – his old middle school science teacher – after his son Rees drowned in 2012. Though the diner hadn’t been taught by the grieving educator in over 10 years, he still fondly remembered his charismatic teaching.

The waitress – who was grateful for the gratuity since she was about to be evited from her apartment – respected the request and posted a photo of the receipt to ReesSpechtLife where it was then seen by Ray.

“In staring at that receipt, I never noticed the name and it wasn’t until I read the note did I realize that it was a former student of mine,” said Ray. ”I immediately recalled who he was and realized that I had him at least ten years ago. This young man used to come up to my room to talk with me and I remember many of our conversations that we had over the course of that year.”

“To think that someone I had a decade ago would honor my little boy or even remember his 8th grade science teacher in such a way blows me away. In an age where politicians wish to identify ‘high effective’ teachers simply by test scores and data points, this moment could not be better timed.”

