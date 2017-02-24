This App Helps the Blind to “See” When They Need it Most

Science by McKinley Corbley

Most blind people have a fair amount of independence during their daily lives, but what about when they need to read a food label? Or find something by color?

That’s where Be My Eyes comes in.

Blind users can use the eyes of the sighted person on the other end of the camera to guide them through the task accordingly. This way, non-sighted people can get help in real time with only their phone.

The creator, Hans Wiberg, even designed the app so that if a user requires help during the wee hours of the morning, the assistance request will be passed to someone in a different corresponding time zone so as to not awaken any volunteers.

Almost 30,000 blind users are using the service everyday, with over 127,000 successful interactions already recorded.

“It’s my hope that by helping each other as an online community, Be My Eyes will make a big difference in the everyday lives of blind people all over the world,” says Hans.

(WATCH the video below)

