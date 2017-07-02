Strangers Buy Car For Youth Who Walks 3 Miles to Work Every Day

Strangers Buy Car For Youth Who Walks 3 Miles to Work Every...

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This 20-year-old had such an impressive work ethic, the community decided to reward him for his diligence with a big surprise.

It all started when Andy Mitchell saw Justin Korva dressed in a fast food worker’s uniform, walking on the side of the road in 95 degree heat. Mitchell pulled over and offered to give the young man a ride.

Impressed by Korva’s integrity, Mitchell posted about his new friend on Facebook.

“To all the people that say they want to work but can’t find a job or don’t have a vehicle, all I can say is you don’t want it bad enough,” Mitchell wrote.

His post was shared on social media hundreds of times – but a few people were particularly inspired to take action in response to Korva’s automotive dilemma.

Samee Dowlatshahi, owner of Samee’s Pizza Getti Italian Bistro and Lounge, offered to put out a donation box to help raise money for Korva’s car.

In just two short days, Mitchell and Dowlatshahi had collectively raised $5,500 to buy a car for Korva.

Then, Danny Rawls, general sales manager at the local Toyota dealership, saw the post and spoke with his manager. The dealership offered to slash the price of a 2004 Camry for Korva.

After purchasing the car, the men still had enough money to buy Korva a year’s worth of insurance, a $500 gas car, and a year’s worth of oil changes. Then, they drove the vehicle over to the young man’s work for a surprise.

“Justin, you can’t imagine all the people who wanted to help you,” Mitchell told Korva in the restaurant parking lot. “So, instead of walking to work, buddy, you’re driving this car from now on.”

Dumbfounded by what was happening, he responded by saying: “Are you serious?”

When the crowd cheered in response, Korva wiped the tears from his eyes and gave everyone a hug, thanking them for their kindness.

“He’s a very humble young man and accepted it with stride,” Rawls told CBS News. “There couldn’t have been more of a deserving individual, for sure.”

