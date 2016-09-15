Dying Man’s Last Wish Fulfilled 45 Minutes Before He Passes Away Uplift

73-year-old Paddy Lawler has always been a lifelong Manchester United fan – and after a four year battle with prostate cancer, he only held on long enough to meet some of his heroes.

Before he passed away, the senior’s granddaughter Kayleigh asked the dying man what his final wish would be. Paddy responded that he has always wanted to meet some players from his favorite English football team.

Sure enough, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah arrived at the little house in luxury cars on a Tuesday afternoon so they could chat with Paddy on his deathbed.

“I put an appeal on Facebook just to see how I could even start organizing something like that and it just went mad from there,” Kayleigh told the Sun. “We couldn’t believe they took the time to make a dying man’s wish come true. They were here for half an hour and were more than happy to take as many photos and sign as many shirts as we wanted.”

Paddy was overwhelmed with joy – and forty-five minutes after the players left his house, he quietly passed away.

Paddy’s family feels eternally grateful for the young champions taking time out of their busy schedules to fulfill a man’s dying wish and they believe the elderly fan held on just so he could say hello – and goodbye – to the soccer players.

Photo by Kayleigh Lawler Carson