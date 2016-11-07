Tennis Star Sisters Unveil Resource Center for Victims of Gun Violence in Compton Culture

McKinley Corbley

Tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams are opening a resource center for those affected by violence in their hometown of Compton, California.

The Yetunde Price Resource Center, named after their eldest sister who died as a result of gunfire, will provide valuable therapeutic and community benefits for affected families.

Though there is already an abundance of resources in the district, it can be overwhelming for grief-stricken citizens not knowing where to start. The Williams sisters’ center, however, is to be massively more accessible.

“The Resource Center will be able to map all of the resources in and around the Compton community while providing customized assistance that will be a vital asset to improving our ability to service our youth, adults and families.”

The establishment is just the start of the athletes’ efforts to help the community following their debut of the William Sisters Fund for philanthropic endeavors.

The center will be unveiled along with two new tennis courts on November 12th for the Healthy Compton Community Festival.

