Violence Archives - Good News Network

This Simple Self-Defense Program is Halting Sexual Assault Rates in Their Tracks

World

Senators Make Bipartisan Progress on Background Check Legislation

USA

Chicago Gun Violence is Down for 8th Month in a Row

Good Bites

Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years

USA

Listen Now to Live Streaming Star-Studded Concert For Charlottesville With Dave Matthews, Justin Timberlake and More

Arts & Leisure

Country Passes Landmark Law Banning ‘All Violence Against Women’

World

Puppy Abandoned in Airport Bathroom With ‘No Other Option’ is Inundated With Love

Animals

Pakistan Opens First Ever Violence Against Women Center

World

Serious Violence in England and Wales Plummets in Recent Years

World

New Study Shows that American Youth Violence is on the Decline

USA

Teen Survives Shot to the Head: “I am tougher than a bullet”

Kids

University to Ban New Student Athletes With History of Sexual Violence

USA

Polish Community Honors Injured Man Who Protected Teen From Gang Attack

World

Security Guard Stops Swedish Terrorist Attack in its Tire Tracks

Heroes

Man Shot While Stopping Hate Crime is Rewarded With $100K For New House

Heroes

EU Adopts New Rules to Curb Financing of Conflict Minerals

World

Man Breaks Up Street Fight, Won’t Leave Until Teens Shake Hands

Inspiring

Zimbabwe Finally Bans the Beating of Children

World

Homicides Plummet Thanks to Ex-cons Patrolling Baltimore Streets

USA

Tennis Star Sisters Unveil Resource Center for Victims of Gun Violence in Compton

Celebrities
