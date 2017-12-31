Violence Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Violence
Tag: Violence
This Simple Self-Defense Program is Halting Sexual Assault Rates in Their Tracks
Dec 31, 2017
World
Senators Make Bipartisan Progress on Background Check Legislation
Nov 21, 2017
USA
Chicago Gun Violence is Down for 8th Month in a Row
Nov 3, 2017
Good Bites
Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years
Oct 29, 2017
USA
Listen Now to Live Streaming Star-Studded Concert For Charlottesville With Dave Matthews, Justin Timberlake and More
Sep 24, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Country Passes Landmark Law Banning ‘All Violence Against Women’
Jul 28, 2017
World
Puppy Abandoned in Airport Bathroom With ‘No Other Option’ is Inundated With Love
Jul 9, 2017
Animals
Pakistan Opens First Ever Violence Against Women Center
Jun 26, 2017
World
Serious Violence in England and Wales Plummets in Recent Years
Apr 29, 2017
World
New Study Shows that American Youth Violence is on the Decline
Apr 27, 2017
USA
Teen Survives Shot to the Head: “I am tougher than a bullet”
Apr 23, 2017
Kids
University to Ban New Student Athletes With History of Sexual Violence
Apr 21, 2017
USA
Polish Community Honors Injured Man Who Protected Teen From Gang Attack
Apr 14, 2017
World
Security Guard Stops Swedish Terrorist Attack in its Tire Tracks
Apr 11, 2017
Heroes
Man Shot While Stopping Hate Crime is Rewarded With $100K For New House
Apr 5, 2017
Heroes
EU Adopts New Rules to Curb Financing of Conflict Minerals
Apr 4, 2017
World
Man Breaks Up Street Fight, Won’t Leave Until Teens Shake Hands
Mar 27, 2017
Inspiring
Zimbabwe Finally Bans the Beating of Children
Mar 3, 2017
World
Homicides Plummet Thanks to Ex-cons Patrolling Baltimore Streets
Dec 16, 2016
USA
Tennis Star Sisters Unveil Resource Center for Victims of Gun Violence in Compton
Nov 7, 2016
Celebrities
1
2
3
Page 1 of 3
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC