Woman Saves Policeman From Attacker on the Side of the Road

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Vickie Williams-Tillman is being hailed as a hero after she saved a police officer from being attacked by a man on the side of the road.

The officer, whose name was not officially disclosed, found 28-year-old Thomas Bennett sleeping in his parked car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Seeing incriminating drug-related content inside the vehicle, the officer awoke the slumbering culprit.

Vickie, who was driving on her way to Walmart, saw the two struggling men on the side of the road and pulled over.

When she confirmed that the officer indeed needed help, she called the police and jumped on Bennett’s back. Responding officers arrived on the scene and were able to take Bennett down with a stun gun before things got too violent.

Vickie acted just in the knick of time, too; Bennett had reportedly been trying to grab the officer’s gun from his holster when she intervened.

“Vickie Williams-Tillman epitomizes the true Good Samaritan,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said in a statement. “She reached out and offered a courageous and unconditional response to the officer. Ms. Williams-Tillman is a hero and demonstrates the true meaning of loving God and loving your neighbor.”

“Mrs Vickie Tillman is a true hero,” wrote the officer’s brother on Facebook. “She stopped to help my brother … when he needed help with a suspect. My prayers are with her and her family. Thank you Mrs. Vickie, we love you.”

