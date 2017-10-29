New Zealand Government Announces Plan to Plant 1 Billion Trees, Get to Zero Emissions

New Zealand Government Announces Plan to Plant 1 Billion Trees, Get to...

The government of New Zealand has just unveiled an ambitious set of environmental policies that are destined to take an aggressive stance against climate change in the future.

The country’s next prime minister, 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern, signed a coalition agreement earlier this week with the New Zealand First party that addresses several initiatives to be employed by the coming administration.

One of these initiatives is to plant at least 100 million trees in New Zealand every year of the Billion Tree Planting Program.

According to the Associated Press, Ardern says that the goal is “absolutely achievable”.

While the country currently gleans 85% of its electricity from renewable energy sources, the coming administration hopes to become 100% sustainably-powered by 2035 and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

“I don’t need to be influenced on climate change,” said Ardern. “It will sit at the heart of what this government does.”

Ardern, who is the youngest New Zealand prime minister to be elected in 150 years, also outlined plans to build up the rail lines and infrastructure of smaller towns.

