Woman Uses Tinder To Track Down Her Missing Cat

Woman Uses Tinder To Track Down Her Missing Cat Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Katie Alsop wasn’t looking for love when she created a Tinder account – she was looking for her beloved cat Peanut.

Alsop was devastated when Peanut escaped from their Northampton, England home and didn’t return. Instead of taking to the streets with “Lost” posters, however, Alsop had a better idea.

The 27-year-old created a Tinder profile with a 6.5-mile (15-kilometer) match radius. The featured photo was a picture of Peanut with a request for information on his whereabouts.

CHECK OUT: Blind Couple Weds After Their Guide Dogs Fall in Love

Within the first 30 minutes, Alsop matched with 400 different locals who promised to keep their eyes open for Peanut.

She then got a message from a guy named Charlie who said that he had spotted Peanut.

“Charlie said he just saw my Tinder profile, looked out his window, and the cat was in his garden!” Alsop told The Dodo. “I would never have known where to search for Peanut without using Tinder, and really don’t think he would have found his way home on his own. He’s never going out again!”

MORE: Stray Dog Crashes A Wedding And Finds His Own Happily Ever After

Charlie and Alsop then met up at his home and started the hunt for Peanut – but when they finally found the elusive feline, he fled the scene.

Alsop then left a trail of used cat litter, dirty laundry, and canned tuna from where she spotted Peanut to her house. A few hours later, she overheard Peanut meowing at the door.

That sounds like the most purrrrrfect happy ending that’s ever come from a dating app.

Click To Share The Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Katie Alsop)