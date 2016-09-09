Police Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy Complete Bucket List Journey Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This 9-year-old’s dream adventure almost didn’t come true because of his parents’ injuries – until the local police force stepped in to help.

But since he is wheelchair-bound because of his cerebral palsy, it was up to his parents to get him there.

The trip, however, didn’t look possible after his mom had surgery on her knee and his father started suffering from a back injury.

The parents sent out a plea for help on Facebook where – 15 minutes later – Acting Senior Constable Talina O’Brien of the local Bamaga police department in Queensland offered her assistance.

On the day of the adventure, one of the town residents brought a specially made chair for Sidney that would allow the officers to carry him over the trails.

Four police each grabbed a corner of the travel throne, and they were off across the Cape.

Boys in blue who had their days off even showed up to lend a hand.

At the very end of the peninsula, there is a sign that reads: “You are standing at the northernmost part of the Australian continent”. Standing next the sign, was a television crew waiting to surprise and welcome the travelers.

Sidney was overjoyed.

“It was an awesome day for all of us and an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey,” said Constable O’Brien in a statement. “Sidney might be paralyzed from the waist down but he has a massive heart and an even bigger smile. He told us that he loves soccer and music but nothing compares to adventuring with his mum and dad.”

(WATCH the sweet video below)

